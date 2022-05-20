Cannes Review: Philippe Faucon’s Film About Algerian Soldiers ‘Les Harkis’

Philippe Faucon Directors’ Fortnight entry Les Harkis is another movie about French imperialism. This time it’s set in Algeria during the Algerian War of Independence from 1954 to 1962 between France and the Algerian National Liberation Front or Front de Libération Nationale – FLN. Destitute men are encouraged to enlist in the French military with the promise of money and benefits, but the French have no intention of following through on their obligations. Based on a true story, these were real men who sacrificed their lives and families in their home country because it was between that or starving to death. But Samir Benyala, Phillippe Faucon, and Yasmina Nini-Faucon’s script isn’t interested in having the audience connect with the characters because the plot moves so quickly that it might cause whiplash.

Les Harkis opens up with three men, Si Ahmed (Omar Boulakirba), Kaddour (Amine Zorgane), and Salah (Mohamed El Amine Mouffok), who are looking for something to better their lives and the lives of their families. In the end, they decide to join the French Military in the fight against the FLN. They join the same battalion, led by Lieutenant Krawitz (Pierre Lottin) and Lieutenant Pascal (Théo Cholbi)–with the latter being the more lenient and understanding of the two. As we quickly meet each member of this unit, they are in it for different reasons.

Some believe France’s cause is a noble one. Others are there because they want French naturalization, others enjoy the mayhem, but most want money and healthcare. At the end of the war, they discover that France has lied to them. They aren’t allowed in Europe but must stay in Algeria and deal with the fallout. That bonus they mentioned means nothing because their fellow compatriots want them dead. France will try to protect them, but it’s not guaranteed–and that is the most intriguing part of the story, but not treated with as much importance as it deserves because the film is desperate to end as soon as possible.

The plot jumps through time at the speed of light as every 10 minutes is a new day, month, or year. As a viewer, how do I gain a sense of empathy and connection to a character if the audience can’t spend more than five minutes at a time with them? The choppy editing doesn’t do the film any favors either because one scene feels complete. Maybe this war film would’ve benefited more from a longer run time. Seeing a war take place on screen is something so many films replicate, but what about xenophobia, and why does that lead to the French army leaving these men behind? How does one repatriate into a society that hates them? Show us how.

There is a good story underneath whatever Le Harkis is trying to do. Faucon is a competent director, and the cast is good, but they are navigating a patchy script that lacks confidence in its own message. Yes, France did terrible things, but what about the aftermath of the destruction they left behind? That cannot be resolved with two small paragraphs of history before the credits roll. Researching the Harkis soldiers will be a far better usage of time than watching this movie about them.