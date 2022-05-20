Skip to main content
Activist Removed From Cannes Red Carpet Following Naked Protest Against Sexual Violence In Ukraine

Cannes
EDS NOTE: NUDITY - A protestor wearing body paint that reads "Stop Raping Us" in the color of the Ukrainian flag appears at the premiere of the film 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) AP

An activist protesting sexual violence against women in Ukraine has been removed tonight from the Cannes red carpet for George Miller’s Three Thousand Years Of Longing.

The naked and screaming woman had paint daubed on her body in the colours of the Ukrainian flag and the words ‘Stop Raping Us’ across her chest and stomach. She had the word ‘SCUM’ written on her back.

There is mounting evidence of summary executions, rape and torture carried out by Russian forces in Ukraine.

The French activist group SCUM has just posted an explanation on Twitter.

SCUM was a radical feminist manifesto published in the 1960s. However, the above Twitter handle only came into existence last month.

The dramatic episode took place as the red carpet unfolded for the night’s big premiere: George Miller’s Three Thousand Years Of Longing, starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton. The director and stars were in attendance.

It is understood the woman took to the carpet then hastily removed her clothes and began screaming before she was swiftly removed by security.

The festival has taken place amid much discussion about the conflict in Ukraine. Official Russian delegations and journalists from Putin-supporting papers are not welcome at the event but the festival did yesterday debut a movie backed by sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

Cannes is no stranger to red carpet protests. In 2018, 82 women protested gender inequality in the film industry in front of the Palais. A few days later there was also an anti-racism protest on the carpet.

