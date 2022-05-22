Cannes: Protest With Smoke Grenades On Red Carpet Before Competition Film ‘Holy Spider’

Cannes has had another protest on the red-carpet, two days after a naked woman demonstrated against violence towards women in Ukraine.

Just now, a group of woman dressed in black unfurled a banner and let off black smoke grenades, while raising their fists in the air. There’s no official word yet on the who has carried out the protest but the banner features a long list of women’s names interspersed with the words “A Woman”. According to our research, the names on the banner correspond to women killed by men in France in cases of domestic violence.

The incident took place at the premiere for Competition film Holy Spider and was captured on Twitter. Security guards can be seen in front of and behind the protest but in the video below the men decide against tackling the protestors.

The film Holy Spider is a feminist thriller, about a woman in Iran who tracks down a man killing prostitutes.

According to reactions on Twitter, those inside the auditorium were largely unaware of the protest but at least one attendee posted that they could smell the smoke inside.

More to come as we get it …