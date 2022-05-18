Cannes Photo Gallery: Opening Ceremony Draws Eva Longoria, Julianne Moore And Volodymyr Zelensky

The 75th Cannes Film Festival kicked off with a star-studded opening ceremony that not only doubled as a premiere for the French film Final Cut (Coupez!), but also included Forest Whitaker accepting his honorary Palme d’Or and a surprise video address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The event was attended by red carpet standouts Eva Longoria, Julianne Moore, Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Urvashi Rautela, Ladj Ly, Lashana Lynch and many more.

