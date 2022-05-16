Cannes Film Festival Gives Update On Early Ticketing Problems

The Cannes Film Festival, which gets underway this week, has given an update following complaints from journalists Monday about online ticketing issues.

The festival said that difficulties “are very likely due to acts aimed at saturating the site with ticket requests, thus preventing festival-goers from accessing it.”

Earlier in the day, festival head Thierry Frémaux had told journalists at a press event that the festival was experiencing attacks by online bots, which could be part of the problem.

The festival has also added a portal (click here) where journalists can “more easily access online bookings.”

Below is the festival’s statement.

We are currently working on fixing the problem.

Meanwhile, in order to allow you to access more easily online bookings, we have just put in place a specific link dedicated to journalists in addition to the old one:

ticketpresse.festival-cannes.com

This link is only accessible for press. You may now log into this address, find your previous bookings and access new ones.