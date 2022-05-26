A24 Takes Domestic On Lukas Dhont’s ‘Close’ – Cannes

A24 has picked up North American rights to Lukas Dhont’s Close.

The movie is making its world premiere tonight in Competition at the Cannes Film Festival.

Close follows the intense friendship between 13-year-old boys Léo and Remi (newcomers Eden Dambrine, Gustav De Waele), which suddenly gets disrupted. Struggling to understand what has happened, Léo approaches Sophie (Émilie Dequenne), Rémi’s mother. Léa Drucker and Kevin Janssens, Marc Weiss, Igor Van Dessel, and Léon Bataille also star.

Dhont directed from a screenplay he wrote with Angelo Tijssens. Close was produced by Michiel Dhont and Dirk Impens for Menuet and co-produced by Diaphana, Topkapi Films and Versus Productions.

Lukas Dhont’s Cannes Competition Drama ‘Close’ Sells To Mubi For UK/Ire, LatAm, Turkey & India

Dhont’s debut film Girl won the Camera d’Or at Cannes in 2018. The film also won the festival’s Queer Palm, Fipresci Prize and Un Certain Regard Best Performance award for Victor Polster. Girl also received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Foreign-Language Film and won prizes at San Sebastian, Zurich and Best First Feature film at the BFI London Film Festival.

The Match Factory negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmaker.