Cannes Classics Lineup Includes Ethan Hawke’s ‘The Last Movie Stars’, Restorations Of ‘Singin’ In The Rain’, ‘The Mother And The Whore’ & More

The Cannes Film Festival has set its lineup for this year’s Cannes Classics program, which shines a spotlight on restorations of classic movies and features contemporary documentaries about film. Kicking off the sidebar is Jean Eustache’s controversial film The Mother and the Whore, the 1973 Cannes Grand Prize winner which incited riots at the time. Also included in the program are films by Vittorio de Sica (Sciuscià), Satyajit Ray (The Adversary), Orson Welles (The Trial) and Martin Scorsese (The Last Waltz), as well as a new 4K master of Singin’ in the Rain to mark the movie’s 70th anniversary.

Among the documentaries is Ethan Hawke’s study of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, The Last Movie Stars. Executive produced by Scorsese, it features Karen Allen, George Clooney, Oscar Isaac, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Zoe Kazan, Laura Linney and Sam Rockwell among others in an exploration of the iconic couple and American cinema. Two installments of the six-episode series will screen on the Riviera, presented by Nook House Productions, Under the Influence Productions, CNN Films and HBO Max. Hawke previously unveiled the first episode at SXSW in March.

Related Story Cannes Film Festival Adds Two New Titles To Lineup

Here’s the full list of Cannes Classics revealed Monday:

RESTORATIONS

La Maman et la putain (The Mother and the Whore)

Jean Eustache

1972

Pratidwandi (The Adversary)

Satyajit Ray

1970

Singin’ in the Rain

Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen

1952

Sciuscià

Vittorio de Sica

1946

Thamp (The Circus Tent)

Aravindan Govindan

1978

The Trial

Orson Welles

1962

If I Were a Spy…

Bertrand Blier

1967

Poil de Carotte

Julien Duvivier

1932

The Last Waltz

Martin Scorsese

1978

Itim

Mike De Leon

1976

Deus e o Diabo na Terra do Sol

Glauber Rocha

1964

Sedmikrásky (Daisies)

Vera Chytilová

1966,

Viva la muerte

Fernando Arrabal

1971

DOCUMENTARIES

The Last Movie Stars

Ethan Hawke, episodes 3 and 4

Romy, A Free Woman

written by Lucie Cariès and Clémentine Déroudille, directed by Lucie Cariès

Jane Campion, Cinema Woman

Julie Bertuccelli

Gérard Philipe, le dernier hiver du Cid

Patrick Jeudy

Patrick Dewaere, mon héros (Patrick Dewaere, My Hero)

Alexandre Moi

Hommage d’une fille à son père

Fatou Cissé

L’Ombre de Goya par Jean-Claude Carrière

José Luis Lopez-Linares

Tres en la deriva del acto creativo (Three in the Drift of the Creative Act)

Fernando Solanas

OLYMPICS SPOTLIGHT

Official Film of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Side A

Naomi Kawase

Visions of Eight

Miloš Forman, Youri Ozerov, Claude Lelouch, Mai Zetterling, Michael Pfleghar, Kon Ichikawa, Arthur Penn, John Schlesinger