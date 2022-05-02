Cannes Classics Lineup Includes Ethan Hawke’s ‘The Last Movie Stars’, Restorations Of ‘Singin’ In The Rain’, ‘The Mother And The Whore’ & More

The Cannes Film Festival has set its lineup for this year’s Cannes Classics program, which shines a spotlight on restorations of classic movies and features contemporary documentaries about film. Kicking off the sidebar is Jean Eustache’s controversial film The Mother and the Whore, the 1973 Cannes Grand Prize winner which incited riots at the time. Also included in the program are films by Vittorio de Sica (Sciuscià), Satyajit Ray (The Adversary), Orson Welles (The Trial) and Martin Scorsese (The Last Waltz), as well as a new 4K master of Singin’ in the Rain to mark the movie’s 70th anniversary.
Among the documentaries is Ethan Hawke’s study of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, The Last Movie Stars. Executive produced by Scorsese, it features Karen Allen, George Clooney, Oscar Isaac, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Zoe Kazan, Laura Linney and Sam Rockwell among others in an exploration of the iconic couple and American cinema. Two installments of the six-episode series will screen on the Riviera, presented by Nook House Productions, Under the Influence Productions, CNN Films and HBO Max. Hawke previously unveiled the first episode at SXSW in March.
Here’s the full list of Cannes Classics revealed Monday:
RESTORATIONS
La Maman et la putain (The Mother and the Whore)
Jean Eustache
1972
Pratidwandi (The Adversary)
Satyajit Ray
1970
Singin’ in the Rain
Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen
1952
Sciuscià
Vittorio de Sica
1946
Thamp (The Circus Tent)
Aravindan Govindan
1978
The Trial
Orson Welles
1962
If I Were a Spy…
Bertrand Blier
1967
Poil de Carotte
Julien Duvivier
1932
The Last Waltz
Martin Scorsese
1978
Itim
Mike De Leon
1976
Deus e o Diabo na Terra do Sol
Glauber Rocha
1964
Sedmikrásky (Daisies)
Vera Chytilová
1966,
Viva la muerte
Fernando Arrabal
1971
DOCUMENTARIES
The Last Movie Stars
Ethan Hawke, episodes 3 and 4
Romy, A Free Woman
written by Lucie Cariès and Clémentine Déroudille, directed by Lucie Cariès
Jane Campion, Cinema Woman
Julie Bertuccelli
Gérard Philipe, le dernier hiver du Cid
Patrick Jeudy
Patrick Dewaere, mon héros (Patrick Dewaere, My Hero)
Alexandre Moi
Hommage d’une fille à son père
Fatou Cissé
L’Ombre de Goya par Jean-Claude Carrière
José Luis Lopez-Linares
Tres en la deriva del acto creativo (Three in the Drift of the Creative Act)
Fernando Solanas
OLYMPICS SPOTLIGHT
Official Film of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Side A
Naomi Kawase
Visions of Eight
Miloš Forman, Youri Ozerov, Claude Lelouch, Mai Zetterling, Michael Pfleghar, Kon Ichikawa, Arthur Penn, John Schlesinger
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.