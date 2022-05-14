TV Series Cancellations 2022: Photo Gallery

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
On the eve of the 2022 Upfronts, broadcast networks cancelled more than a dozen series, adding to a long list of TV shows that have ended in the past year, are about to wrap or are going dark in 2023.

The gallery above contains a compendium of the cancellations going back to August 2021, including Black-ish, This Is Us, Magnum P.I., Mr. Mayor, Dynasty, Kenan and many, many more. Click on the gallery above to see them all.

Series from broadcast networks are listed first and the rest are posted in alphabetical order.

Deadline will be updating this gallery as other cancellations for broadcast, cable, streaming and syndication are announced, so check back often.

