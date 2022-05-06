Saban Films Inks Multi-Territory Deals For Premiere Entertainment Trio Starring Cam Gigandet

EXCLUSIVE: Saban Films has set a multi-picture deal with Premiere Entertainment for domestic distribution and select foreign rights for the action thrillers Black Warrant, Shrapnel, and Blowback starring Twilight and The OC actorCam Gigandet.

Gigandet, Tom Berenger (Platoon), and Jeff Fahey (Lost) star in Black Warrant, the thriller written by D. Glase Lomond, about a semi-retired special ops assassin and a DEA agent who cross paths while trying to stop a cyber-terrorist organization threatening to launch a catastrophic attack. Saban Films will distribute in North America, UK, Ireland, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Blowback, the revenge thriller starring Gigandet, former UFC champion Randy Couture and Texas Battle (Hard Kill) charts the story of the perfect heist gone wrong and the subsequent vendetta for revenge of a team leader. Screenplay comes from Kevin Yarris, Robert Edward Thomas, Matthew Eason, and Robert Giardina. The film will be distributed by Saban in North America in June in addition to Spain and UK.

Tibor Takács (Sabrina The Teenage Witch) directs both Black Warrant and Blowback.

Jason Patric (Rush) and Gigandet star in the action thriller Shrapnel, which traces a father searching for his missing daughter in Mexico. The film is directed by William Kaufman (The Hit List) from a script from Chad Law and Johnny Walters. Saban Films will release in North America, UK, Ireland, Benelux, and Scandinavia.

The three-picture deal was negotiated by Jonathan Saba of Saban Films and Devin Carter of Premiere Entertainment.