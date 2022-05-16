‘Call Me Kat’ Renewed For Season 3 At Fox

Call Me Kat has been renewed for a third season at Fox.

The Mayim Bialik-led series follows her titular character, a 39-year-old single woman named Kat, who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that you can not have everything you want yet still be happy. After leaving her job as a professor at the University of Louisville, she spends the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a cat café in Louisville.

Exec produced by Bialik and her Big Bang Theory partner Jim Parsons, the series is an adaptation of the long-running hit BBC sitcom Miranda.

Swoosie Kurtz, Cheyenne Jackson, Leslie Jordan, Kyla Pratt, and Julian Gant also star.

Call Me Kat (0.3, 1.64M) concluded its sophomore season stable from the previous week but sharply down from its Season 2 premiere (0.9, 3.73M). It’s worth noting, however, that the sitcom’s January premiere received a notable boost from The OT.

Alissa Neubauer boarded the series during its sophomore turn as showrunner.



Call Me Kat is produced by Parsons’ That’s Wonderful Productions, Bialik’s Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm in association with Warner Bros Television and Fox Entertainment. That’s Wonderful Productions’ Todd Spiewak, BBC Studios’ Angie Stephenson and Miranda Hart, star of the original British show, exec produce alongside Bialik and Parsons.