Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group Television Networks Reach Carriage Agreement With Cox Communications

EXCLUSIVE: Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) television networks division announced its launch of select television networks nationwide on the Cox Contour TV lineup. The three Allen Media Group networks are:

JusticeCentral.TV – A network dedicated to Emmy® Award-winning Judges and Emmy® Award-nominated court shows, legal news, and the world’s biggest trials. (www.JusticeCentral.tv) – now live.

Recipe.TV – An Emmy® Award-nominated network dedicated to famous chefs, amazing recipes, and delicious cuisine from around the world. (www.Recipe.tv) – now live.

Comedy.TV – A network dedicated to today’s funniest comedians, featuring a mix of live concert performances, talk and variety shows, sitcoms and movies. (www.Comedy.tv) – scheduled to launch on August 1, 2022.

These three Allen Media Group television networks are currently carried on major U.S. providers including Comcast, ATT/DirecTV, Spectrum, DISH, Verizon FiOS, and others. With the addition of Cox Communications’ millions of subscribers that are located in 18 states, the Allen Media Group networks domestic linear distribution continues to expand rapidly and is the #1 fastest-growing basic network portfolio. Cox is the largest private telecom company in the U.S., and its Contour TV product operates within several key markets, including New Orleans, San Diego, Phoenix, and Las Vegas.

“Partnering with Cox Communications is another major step in the continued expansion of our Allen Media Group television networks Recipe.TV, JusticeCentral.TV, and Comedy.TV,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “We greatly appreciate the entire Cox Communications team for recognizing the value of these entertaining, informative, and engaging television networks, and we look forward to a long relationship with Cox Communications for years to come.”

Suzanne Fenwick, Senior Vice President Content Acquisition of Cox Communications added, “We are delighted to add these AMG networks to our Contour TV lineup. Our priority is to add new, fresh content to keep our customers engaged and entertained.”