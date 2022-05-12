‘Bullet Train’ Moves A Week Later This Summer

Sony original 'Bullet Train,' Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brad Pitt, which looks to chugga-chugga-choo-choo some bucks this summer.

The Brad Pitt original action movie, Bullet Train, is moving from July 29 to Aug. 5.

Exhibitors got a look at the David Leitch directed movie’s opening montage at CinemaCon last month.

The movie based on the Kôtarô Isaka novel Maria Beetle follows trained assassin Ladybug (Pitt) who wants to give up his career, but is pulled back in by his handler Maria Beetle in order to collect a briefcase on a bullet train heading from Tokyo to Kyoto. Once onboard, he and other rival assassins learn that their objectives are connected.

Previously, Bullet Train moved into Black Adam‘s old date. However, now it’s facing off against Paramount’s Owen Wilson comedy Secret Headquarters and Universal’s Jo Koy family comedy Easter Sunday.

Why the move? We hear Sony is positioning Bullet Train as the last big event film of the summer in that first August weekend slot.

Leitch’s Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw debuted in that frame to $60M back in August 2019 and legged out to $174M stateside.