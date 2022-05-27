‘Bull’ Series Finale: How Michael Weatherly’s Dr. Jason Bull Wrapped Up Six Seasons On CBS

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read unless you’ve watched the series finale of Bull on CBS.

In the end, Dr. Jason Bull threw it all away to do what was right.

In Thursday’s series finale episode of Bull, the title character played by Michael Weatherly decided to give up his career as a trial-science expert to help put away a suspected murder. The episode was a continuation of the previous week’s storyline, in which Bull took on the defense of Ed Wilson (Rod McLachlan), an apartment building owner who was charged with poisoning multiple tenants with carbon monoxide.

At the end of the May 19 episode, it became clear to Bull that Ed purposely planned the attack to kill a renter who had knowledge of him murdering a college student years ago. To make sure Bull wouldn’t reveal his dark secret, Ed revealed privileged information that he, indeed, killed the young woman. There was no way Bull could call the cops since he and his Trial Analysis Corp., or TAC, represented Ed.

Bull realized there was nothing he could do about it — until the May 26 series finale, that is, when he realized the jury in Ed’s case was about to acquit his very guilty client. Rather than see Ed go free for murdering a college student whom he buried in a barrel, Bull makes the career-killing choice to burst into the juror’s room and reveal Ed to be a very bad man.

A mistrial was declared, which gave the prosecutors a new opportunity to try Ed. Justice prevailed, but Bull’s career as a smart-alecky adviser was toast! But that’s okay; Bull was ready to leave TAC and let his second-in-command Marissa Morgan (Geneva Carr) buy him out.

The final scene of the episode features Bull walking away from his NYC building to the tune of “Call Me Irresponsible.”

In January, CBS announced the sixth and current season of Bull would be its last. The drama that was based on Phil McGraw’s early career as a jury expert got off to a great start and was always a solid performer for the network. But Weatherly became the center of a controversy over sexual harassment allegations made by former co-star Eliza Dushku. Showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron and original cast member Freddy Rodriguez left last season following a workplace investigation.