IATSE Diversity Committee Urges Congress & Joe Biden To Take “Decisive Action” In Wake Of Buffalo Mass Shooting

A man consoles his children at the site of Saturday's mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, NY. Mega Agency

In the wake of the racially motivated mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, NY, the IATSE Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee is urging Congress and the Joe Biden administration “to take decisive federal action to combat the rise of racial violence in America.”

IATSE

“The IATSE and entire labor movement is completely shattered by the senseless and horrific act that occurred on Saturday,” the committee said in a statement posted on the union’s website. “This racially motivated hate crime which took the innocent lives of 10 and wounded three in Buffalo, New York, is a hate-fueled domestic terrorism crisis toward Black people and the larger BIPOC communities in our country.

“We urge the Biden Administration and the United States Congress to take decisive federal action to combat the rise of racial violence in America. Furthermore, we call upon all Americans to speak up to their elected officials and demand overdue legislative action against hate-fueled violence. Like millions across the nation our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with the victims, families and the entire Buffalo community.”

