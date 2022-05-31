BTS Makes Brief Statement About Anti-Asian Hate Crimes At White House Briefing; K-Pop Sensations Will Meet With President Joe Biden

Members of the K-pop supergroup BTS join White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during the daily briefing at the White House.

South Korean pop band BTS appeared at Tuesday’s White House press briefing to make a short statement in advance of their meeting with President Joe Biden.

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook appeared at the White House lectern and each took turns reading from a short statement on the purpose of their visit: To commemorate AANHPI Heritage Month and to meet with President Joe Biden.

Among the topics is the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes.

“We believe music is always an amazing and wonderful unifier of all things,” the group said. “…We think equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences.”

WATCH: BTS (@bts_bighit) at White House Press Briefing. "We are BTS and it is a great honor to be invited to the White House today to discuss the important issues of anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion and diversity." pic.twitter.com/BshI8s9me4 — CSPAN (@cspan) May 31, 2022

Some journalists shouted questions to the septet, but they did not take questions.

Their appearance was immediately followed by remarks from Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, who told reporters, “So I get to go home and tell my kids BTS opened for me. I did not expect that when I woke up this morning.”

The White House has tapped pop culture figures to help in certain messaging initiatives. Earlier this month, Selena Gomez appeared with First Lady Jill Biden for an East Room event focused on mental health. Paris Hilton also visited the White House this month, to talk about child abuse in residential facilities. Angelina Jolie and Olivia Rodrigo also have made visits, and the administration enlisted celebrities and YouTube stars to promote Covid vaccinations.

BTS is scheduled to meet with Biden on Tuesday afternoon, but it is closed to the press.