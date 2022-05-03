Bryan Cranston Announced Voices New Yosemite Virtual-Reality Experience

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Bryan Cranston will lend his voice to voice Experience Yosemite, an immersive virtual-reality experience on Yosemite National Park.

The Breaking Bad and Trumbo star will voice the cinematic journey through one of America’s first National Parks.

“I’ve always felt a strong sense of adventure,” said Cranston. “From a young age I wanted to explore and experience all that this world had to offer. I’ve traveled to a lot of incredible places. But when I first saw Yosemite … my mind was blown. I was awestruck by its natural beauty and felt that everyone in the world should experience it. This experience is the next best thing … it majestically captures Yosemite from discovery to sustaining its natural wonder.”

Produced by CityLights, Experience Yosemite ushers in a new multisensory cinematic experience, communicating the ancient art of storytelling through a deeper, more powerful medium, intimately connecting viewers with this awe-inspiring place. The project details the park’s rich history, taking viewers from its native heritage through the groundbreaking work of John Muir and Ansel Adams to the natural beauty that continues to inspire thousands of visitors each year. The experience utilizes cutting-edge photogrammetry that was shot using advanced climbing and hiking techniques, as drones are not allowed within the National Park systems.

Written by Gabriel Gavigan and directed by Joel Newton with VR development led by Louis Silverstein, Experience Yosemite is produced by Garland Hunt Jr., Joel Newton and Greg Downing, alongside executive producers David Ganek, Bart Gavigan, and Jeffrey Travis.

The experience will be open this summer at the Positron VR Theater at Yosemite Cinema in Oakhurst, just south of the park.