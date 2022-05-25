CAA Signs Emmy-Winning Multi-Media Artist Bryan Brinkman

EXCLUSIVE: Multi-media artist Bryan Brinkman, whose work has appeared on such TV shows as The Tonight Show and Saturday Night Live, has signed with CAA for representation.

Within the last two years, Brinkman has released a number of successful NFT projects including Explode, NimBuds, Betty’s Notebook, and Flicker Fusion. His works have been featured at Sotheby’s and Christie’s Auction Houses, SuperRare, NiftyGateway, Async, and Art Blocks, a generative art creation platform fueled by Artificial Intelligence.

Brinkman’s digital artwork (some of which can be seen below) has a market cap of $3,000,000.

A graduate of the University of the Arts in Philadelphia with a degree in animation, Brinkman began his career in advertising, television, and animation projects, eventually focusing on digital art and NFTs.

In 2009, Brinkman participated in a Twitter experiment for Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, which set out to see if people would follow someone on Twitter if they were encouraged by a celebrity. Brinkman was selected at random from the audience, and as a result, he amassed 25,000 Twitter followers, while his personal graphic art website received nearly 10,000 visits in just 24 hours.

Brinkman went on to work as a graphic artist on TV shows such as The Tonight Show and SNL, as well as The Life and Times of Tim and Girl Code. He won Emmys for visual effects in 2020 and 2021 under the Outstanding Variety Sketch Series category for his work on SNL. `