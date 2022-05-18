‘Bronson’ And ‘The Mustang’ Scribe Brock Norman Brock Signs With Artist International Group

EXCLUSIVE: Award-winning screenwriter Brock Norman Brock (Bronson, The Mustang) has signed with Artist International Group for management.

Brock most recently co-wrote the script for Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre’s acclaimed drama The Mustang, starring Matthias Schoenaerts. That title, about a convict who trains wild mustangs as part of a rehabilitation program, was released by Focus Features in 2019.

Brock is perhaps best known for co-writing Nicolas Winding Refn’s critically acclaimed 2009 feature, Bronson, starring Tom Hardy, which told the story of the notorious British criminal of the same name. That Vertigo Films title premiered at the BFI London Film Festival and was in competition at Sundance, as well as the Sydney Film Festival, where it won Best Film.

Brock began his career in theater, seeing his play Here is Monster, directed by Mark Ravenhill, secure a nomination for the Verity Bargate Award, celebrating emerging playwrights. He also adapted the cult novel Yardie for Warp and StudioCanal, seeing Idris Elba make the project his feature directorial debut. Additionally, he wrote the four-part adaptation of Jake Chapman’s book The Marriage of Reason and Squalor, which aired in the UK on Sky Arts. Currently, he has feature project Albion in development with Participant Media and an original television series, Honourable, in development with AGC Studios.

Other notable clients at Artist International Group, which CEO David Unger founded in 2017, include actors Sharon Stone (Basic Instinct), Jonathan Rhys Meyers (The Tudors), Donnie Yen (John Wick 4), Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Anil Kapoor (Slumdog Millionaire), Gong Li (Mulan), Daphne Patakia (Benedetta), Rafael Cebrian (Acapulco), Fan Bingbing (The 355), Rossy de Palma (Parallel Mothers) and Lee Min-Ho (Pachinko); and such writer-directors as Amanda Sthers (Madame), Ludovic Bernard (Lupin), Tony Kaye (The Trainer), Michael Haussman (Edge of the World) and Roger Avary (Pulp Fiction).