Tony-Nominated ‘for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf’ Extends Broadway Engagement

The Broadway revival of Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, nominated for seven Tony Awards this week, has extended its engagement by two weeks after previously announcing a closing date.

The “choreopoem” play, directed and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, will now run through Sunday, June 5, at Broadway’s Booth Theatre. The previously announced final performance had been May 22.

The play has also gotten a social media boost from a recent grassroots campaign, kickstarted by theater journalist and producer Ayanna Prescod, in which donors sponsor pairs of tickets to female-identifying people of color.

The new production of the 1976 play has been Tony-nominated for Best Revival as well as in categories for lighting, sound, costumes and featured actress (Kenita R. Miller). Brown became the first person to ever be nominated for both Best Direction of a Play and Best Choreography, and the revival is the sole non-musical play nominee in the choreography category.