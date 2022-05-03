Broadway’s ‘for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf’ Sets Early Closing

The cast 'for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf'

The Broadway revival of Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, will close on Sunday, May 22, several months earlier than originally planned.

The production originally was scheduled to run through Aug. 14.

Directed and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, the revival of the groundbreaking 1976 show opened to good reviews on April 20 but has struggled at the box office. Last week, the show filled only 51% of available seats at the Booth Theatre, grossing $250,175 with a $79 average ticket.

The closing announcement arrives the week before Tony Award nominations are to be announced on Monday, May 9. The revue-style production has received nominations from such critics’ groups as the New York Drama League and the New York Outer Critics Circle.

for colored girls… marked Brown’s Broadway directorial debut. She is the first Black woman to serve as both director and choreographer on Broadway in more than 65 years.

The production is the second Broadway show in as many weeks to announce an early closing, following The Little Prince.