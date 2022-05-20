Broadway Extends Audience Mask Mandate Through June

Broadway will continue requiring audiences to mask up at least through June, the Broadway League announced today.

Audience masking protocols for July and beyond will be announced in June.

““We’re thrilled that nearly a quarter of a million people are attending Broadway shows weekly in this exciting spring season,” said League president Charlotte St. Martin in a statement. “As always, the safety and security of our cast, crew, and audience has been our top priority. By maintaining our audience masking requirement through at least the month of June, we intend to continue that track record of safety for all, despite the Omicron subvariants.”

The Broadway decision comes as New York City is seeing rising Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations. So far, Mayor Eric Adams has staunchly resisted re-instituting a citywide indoor mask mandate, saying at a press briefing Wednesday that the city has “done an amazing job” of informing people about vaccines and boosters.

The Broadway League is the trade organization representing theater owners and producers. The mask mandate was set to expire on May 31 before today’s extension was announced.