British Music Artists Get Post-Brexit Break, With Europe Touring Regulations Eased

For British musicians and other performing artists whose touring capacity in Europe has been curtailed by post-Brexit regulations, travel is about to get a little easier.

UK specialist hauliers employed for music concerns, cultural and sporting events have been limited to making just three EU stops per tour, creating a logistical nightmare, but new rules will allow unlimited travel between the UK, the EU and other countries – at least for those with a second professional base overseas who will be able to follow new dual registration laws from late summer.

Wob Roberts, the production manager for Duran Duran and Sam Smith, pointed out this would not help smaller UK-based artists unable to afford running this second base.

He told the BBC:

“After Brexit, cabotage rules kicked in meaning UK hauliers could only make two drops, or three if they jumped through some more hoops.

“So what the bigger companies did, at great cost to themselves, was to open a new branch in Europe with European registered trucks and European licensed drivers.

He said that the new rules “will help UK-based tours keep going. But the problem is the smaller operations that couldn’t afford to set up a European arm are still going to be facing the same issues.”

Although industry group UK Music welcomed the move, its chief executive Jamie Njoku-Goodwin told the BBC there were still issues around the transport of goods or passengers.

He said UK Music would continue to work with the government to resolve this as it is “vital that UK musicians and crew can tour and work freely in the EU.”