British Arts Streamer Marquee TV Buys Helio Arts & Restructures

EXCLUSIVE: British arts and culture streamer Marquee TV has bought fellow arts SVoD Helio Arts, initiating a restructure that sees long-serving Marquee COO Nina Laricheva promoted to CEO of the combined entity.

Helio’s video content and partnerships will be folded into the Marquee TV catalogue, including the likes of Bon Appétit, a one-woman opera about Julia Child starring renowned mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton and the Seattle Film Festival-winning After Glow, a retelling of Schumann’s song cycle Dichterliebe.

Available in numerous territories, Marquee partners with dance, opera, theater and music companies for on-demand performances, and it currently has more than 450 titles including from the Royal Shakespeare Company and Royal Opera House.

The acquisition has led to an internal restructure, with Laricheva upped from COO to CEO, current CEO Simon Walker moved to Chairman and Helio Co-Founder Ryan McKinny, a former opera singer, becoming Head of U.S. Content Partnerships.

McKinny will report into Laricheva, who takes on full executive responsibility for the business, while Walker focuses on strategy and corporate development.

“Our sector is just at the beginning of its transformation to digital,” said Laricheva. “At Marquee TV we are building the best brand, the best team, the best technology, the best distribution and most importantly the best set of content partners – both artists and arts organizations.”