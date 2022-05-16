‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 To Focus On Penelope & Colin’s Love Story, Diverging From Book Series Order – FYSEE Panel

Netflix’s FYSEE Space’s opening night ATAS panel on Sunday night showcased Shondaland’s Bridgerton season 2 and revealed big news about Season 3.

Yvette Nicole Brown and Nicola Coughlan

At the conclusion of the panel, star Nicola Coughlan was asked what Lady Whistledown can tell viewers to expect in season 3. The actress, who plays Penelope Featherington whose alter ego is Lady Whistledown, revealed that the next installment will be all about #Polin. It will follow her character Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton (played by Luke Newton) as their friendship potentially blooms into something more all while balancing her double life as Lady Whistledown.

“Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time and I can confirm to you all that season 3 is Colin and Penelope’s love story,” Coughlan said. “I have kept that secret since two weeks into season 2. This is the first time I am saying it here.”

The duo’s love story is the subject of the fourth book in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series, Romancing Mister Bridgerton. The first two seasons of the Netflix TV series followed the first two novels in their original order, focusing on Daphne Bridgerton and Anthony Bridgerton, respectively, and their quests for love.

Shondaland and Netflix already had taken liberty by revealing Lady Whistedown’s identity at the end of Season 1; in the books that does not happen until the fourth book which centers on Penelope.

As Deadline revealed earlier this week, Season 3 also will feature Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton, taking over the role from Ruby Stokes who left and is the lead of another Netflix series, Lockwood & Co.

The panel also included Bridgerton cast members Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran, series creator executive producer and Season 1&2 showrunner Chris Van Dusen, costume designer Sophie Canale and composer Kris Bowers. It was moderated by actress and host Yvette Nicole Brown.