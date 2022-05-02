Bravo Series Including ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Make Streaming Move From Hulu To Peacock; NBCU Streamer Closes Lionsgate Film Deal

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Top Chef and Below Deck are the among the shows that are getting a streaming move from Hulu to Peacock.

The NBCU streamer is taking over as the next day home to Bravo series

It comes after the studio cut its programming pipeline with the Disney-controlled streamer in March, meaning that series including Saturday Night Live, The Voice and American Auto will not be available next day on Hulu, rather move to Peacock.

Bravo shows previously had a delay before moving to Peacock but now premium subscribers can stream its library of reality shows, including access to past seasons.

The move kicks off with the season 14 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and, starting today, also includes shows such as Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohe, Summer House, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Top Chef, Kandi and the Gang and The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

It will also include upcoming series such as Love Match Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Dubai and returning episodes of Southern Charm, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Married to Medicine and Below Deck: Mediterranean.

“Next-day availability on Peacock expands Bravo’s reach to a whole new audience who otherwise may not have access to the network, while also giving our ‘Bravoholics’ an easy way to catch up or dig deep on past seasons of their favorite shows,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks. “Bravo viewers are some of the most loyal fans across television, and by making our shows accessible to this new demographic, we’re growing that highly engaged audience which ultimately brings more value to the Bravo brand across all our platforms.”

The move comes as Peacock is set to present at the NewFronts in New York.

Elsewhere, the company closed a new output film deal with Lionsgate that includes films such as John Wick: Chapter 4, Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Expendables 4, Borderlands and White Bird.

It has struck a multiyear deal for Lionsgate’s Pay 2 window coming to Peacock and NBCUniversal networks starting in 2024, coming after a run on Starz. It is the latest film windowing deal for Lionsgate, which struck a deal with Roku last month.

The first film to hit Peacock will be Nic Cage’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

“Movies are among the most-streamed titles on Peacock, and we continue to expand our premium film offering from top studios, like Lionsgate, to ensure customers enjoy a steady stream of the biggest and best films to enjoy throughout the year,” said Val Boreland, EVP, Content Acquisition, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.