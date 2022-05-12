Bravo Greenlights Three New Unscripted Series: ‘Real Girlfriends in Paris,’ ‘Southern Charm: Leva Land’ & ‘XSCAPE /SWV’

Bravo has greenlit three new unscripted series including Real Girlfriends in Paris, Southern Charm: Leva Land, and XSCAPE /SWV, which was revealed on Thursday.

Details on each project can be found below.

Real Girlfriends in Paris premieres Fall 2022

Produced by Goodbye Pictures with Rich Bye, Rahel Tennione, Barrie Bernstein serving as executive producers. Jennifer Stander, Chris Wereski, and Molly Minard serve as co-executive producers.

Six bold twentysomething American women pack their bags to embark on an exciting international adventure living in the most beautiful city in the world: Paris! While in the City of Lights, they find each other, encounter a romantic rendezvous or two, and embrace all the spontaneity that comes with living in an exciting new city. Always looking for a good time, the women find themselves in an extraordinarily rich moment in their lives where the possibilities for true love, unrelenting passion, and forging life-long friendships are endless.

Southern Charm: Leva Land (working title) premieres Fall 2022

Produced by Haymaker East with Aaron Rothman, Josh Halpert, Bill Langworthy, Leva Bonaparte, and Lamar Bonaparte serving as executive producers. Jesse Light serves as co-executive producer.

The series follows the lives of a dynamic social group of friends living in Charleston, S.C., and working together. There’s never a dull day in “Leva Land” with the staff at Republic Garden & Lounge and their powerhouse boss, Leva Bonaparte of Southern Charm. Leva owns four restaurants on the hottest street in town and Republic is the crown jewel of her kingdom.

XSCAPE/SWV (working title) premieres Winter 2022

Produced by Monami Productions with Mona Scott-Young, Stephanie R Gayle, and Michael Lang serving as executive producers. LaTocha Scott-Bivens, Kandi Burruss, Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Tamara Johnson-George, LeAnne “Lelee” Lyons and Tamika Scott also serve as executive producers.

Following their epic Verzuz performance, the ladies of Xscape and SWV reunite once again to prepare for a show that promises to reignite their music careers. There is much at stake for these powerhouse women as they navigate different stages in their lives, both personally and professionally. From celebrating the power of collaboration and sisterhood to pushing to overcome obstacles, there is no shortage of wonder in watching two of the most iconic female R&B groups of the ’90s come together for this multi-part limited series.