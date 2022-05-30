‘Maestro’: First Look At Bradley Cooper & Carey Mulligan In Netflix’s Leonard Bernstein Biopic Produced By Martin Scorsese & Steven Spielberg

Here are your striking first look images of Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in Netflix biopic Maestro.

In his first directorial effort since A Star Is Born, Cooper stars with fellow Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan , Matt Bomer and Maya Hawke. Cooper is legendary Broadway composer Bernstein and Mulligan plays his wife Felicia Montealegre.

Producers are Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Bradley Cooper, Fred Berner and Amy Durning.

Production began in recent months and the movie is expected to release in 2023.

Cooper co-wrote the script with Oscar-winning Spotlight scribe Josh Singer. The drama spans more than 30 years. Bernstein’s career is enough to fill a miniseries: he made his conducting debut at the New York Philharmonic aged 25 when he had to step in at short notice due to a colleague’s illness. Bernstein did so well his star was launched the next day when his feat made the front page of The New York Times. He was blacklisted before being cleared of being a communist just before he composed the Oscar-nominated score for On the Waterfront, and he was an activist in the civil rights movement, and outspoken on issues including ending the Vietnam War. He is best known in Hollywood for composing the score for West Side Story. But the through line for Cooper’s biopic is the complex story of the marriage between Bernstein and his wife.

