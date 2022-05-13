‘Doctor Strange 2’ Crosses $230M In First Week; ‘Firestarter’ Previews Low Spark At $375K – Friday AM Box Office

Disney/Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness easily will reign in its second weekend without any truly fire-breathing competition from rival majors, expected to draw $74M-$80M, a 57%-60% decline.

On Thursday, the Sam Raimi-directed sequel collected $7.7M at 4,534 theaters, off 15% from Wednesday’s $9.1M, for a running seven-day total of $230.4M. Abroad, the wizard has $321.2M for a global $551.6M take.

Universal has Blumhouse’s theatrical/Peacock day-and-date release Firestarter, a remake of the Stephen King classic. The Zac Efron movie is expected to be the most potent with women, and it’s not expected to make much at 3,412 theaters, between $5M-$7M. Thursday night previews began at 5 p.m. and saw $375K from 2,700 venues. The movie also hit Peacock that night. It is what it is for this estimated-$12M production, which has been slaughtered by critics at 24% Rotten amid continued experimentation by the entertainment conglom with its OTT service. A comp here is Searchlight’s Antlers, which was released back in October to $370K in previews, a $1.7M opening day and $4.3M opening.

Second place on Thursday was A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, which did an estimated $478K, -3%, for a running total of $43.7M in Weekend 7.

Third goes to Uni/DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys with $472K, -4% from Wednesday and a running total of $59.3M through Week 3. Fourth belongs to Sonic the Hedgehog 2 at 3,358 which saw a fifth Thursday of $320K, -5%, a running total of $171.1M.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata from filmmaker Parasuram collected an estimated $310K on Thursday at 500 sites after a Wednesday debut of $940K for a two-day of $1.25M. The Telugu action drama follows a bank manager who is tasked by the government to bring a fraudster to justice.