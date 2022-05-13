‘Doctor Strange 2’ Crosses $230M In First Week; ‘Firestarter’ Previews Low Spark At $375K – Friday AM Box Office

Skip to main content
'Firestarter' and 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Blumhouse; Warner Bros

Disney/Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness easily will reign in its second weekend without any truly fire-breathing competition from rival majors, expected to draw $74M-$80M, a 57%-60% decline.

On Thursday, the Sam Raimi-directed sequel collected $7.7M at 4,534 theaters, off 15% from Wednesday’s $9.1M, for a running seven-day total of $230.4M. Abroad, the wizard has $321.2M for a global $551.6M take.

Universal has Blumhouse’s theatrical/Peacock day-and-date release Firestartera remake of the Stephen King classic. The Zac Efron movie is expected to be the most potent with women, and it’s not expected to make much at 3,412 theaters, between $5M-$7M. Thursday night previews began at 5 p.m. and saw $375K from 2,700 venues. The movie also hit Peacock that night. It is what it is for this estimated-$12M production, which has been slaughtered by critics at 24% Rotten amid continued experimentation by the entertainment conglom with its OTT service. A comp here is Searchlight’s Antlers, which was released back in October to $370K in previews, a $1.7M opening day and $4.3M opening.

Second place on Thursday was A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, which did an estimated $478K, -3%, for a running total of $43.7M in Weekend 7.

Third goes to Uni/DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys with $472K, -4% from Wednesday and a running total of $59.3M through Week 3. Fourth belongs to Sonic the Hedgehog 2 at 3,358 which saw a fifth Thursday of $320K, -5%, a running total of $171.1M.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata from filmmaker Parasuram collected an estimated $310K on Thursday at 500 sites after a Wednesday debut of $940K for a two-day of $1.25M. The Telugu action drama follows a bank manager who is tasked by the government to bring a fraudster to justice.

