‘Borat’ Sequel Director Jason Woliner Lands Straight-To-Series Mystery At Peacock; Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg Among EPs

Jason Woliner, director of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, has scored a straight-to-series order for a mystery project in the vein of the Sacha Baron Cohen film from Peacock.

The NBCU streamer has ordered the untitled project, which comes from executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and Caviar, the company behind Netflix’s Cheer and Riz Ahmed film Sound of Metal.

There’s few details about the series, although Peacock calls it a “mind-bending project” that “mixes fact and fiction to tell a bizarre and incredible tale.” Woliner, who has directed episodes of The Last Man on Earth and Nathan for You, apparently has been shooting for more than a decade.

The series will be produced by Caviar and Rogen and Goldberg’s Point Grey Studios, via their overall deal with Lionsgate.

Woliner will direct and exec produce. Exec producers also include Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Loreli Alanis, Annapurna’s Megan Ellison and Caviar’s Michael Sagol and Bert Hamelinck. Tyler Ben-Amotz produces.

Woliner also was showrunner and main director for Adult Swim comedy Eagleheart and is set to direct Bob Odenkirk and David Cross’s Paramount+ series Guru Nation.

“We can’t wait to dive in with renowned filmmaker Jason Woliner, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and our partners at Lionsgate for this truly unique series that begins with betrayal and quickly becomes an epic, hilarious, action-packed journey,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We know Peacock audiences will be hooked by this unpredictable mystery that examines a complex man on a remarkable journey.”

Added Lionsgate Television EVP & Head of Scripted Development Scott Herbst: “This show is unlike anything else you’ll see this year. This is one of the most bizarre, out-of-the-box shows I’ve ever worked on, and I can’t believe we’re even getting to make it.”