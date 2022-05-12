Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits Will Stream Exclusively Via Hulu Through 2023

Music fans looking for the streaming outlet for some of their favorite music festivals no longer have to ask, “Who do?” The answer is Hulu.

Following a turn as the official streaming destination of Lollapalooza in 2021, Hulu announced today that it is extending its collaboration with Live Nation to serve as the official streaming destination of Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits Music Festival in 2022 and 2023.

Hulu

This marks the first time that a platform has had streaming rights to all three of the iconic live events.

For all three festivals, select performances will be livestreamed exclusively to Hulu SVOD subscribers at no additional cost. Additional special footage and behind-the-scenes looks will also be available, and the specific livestream schedules will be announced in the weeks prior to each event. Two different live feeds will be available Friday through Sunday of each festival, with one feed for the Thursday shows from Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza (Austin City Limits Music Festival does not have programming on Thursday).

“Hulu and Live Nation are both committed to delivering exceptional entertainment to fans, so we are thrilled to be collaborating with them, again, as we expand our offering to include these three legendary festivals,” said Joe Earley, president of Hulu. “Each event is unique, but all three bring people together for incredible music, artistry, and experiences, which we are fortunate to be able to share with Hulu subscribers.”

“The demand for live music is at an all-time high and the live experience has never been more connected to digital,” said Charlie Walker, partner, C3 Presents, which produces and promotes the show. “By expanding our partnership with Hulu, even more fans will be able to tune into each of these incredible festival experiences in real-time and enjoy live performances from their favorite artists with the fans on-site.”

As previously announced, Bonnaroo 2022 will take place June 16-19 in Manchester, TN and feature performances from Stevie Nicks, Machine Gun Kelly, The Chicks, Roddy Ricch, J. Cole, and many more. From July 28 through 31, Lollapalooza will once again take over Grant Park in Chicago with a line-up that includes Metallica, Dua Lipa, Green Day, Doja Cat, Jazmine Sullivan, and many others.

Performers for Austin City Limits Music Festival, which will take place the first two weekends in October, include Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!NK, The Chicks, SZA, Kacey Musgraves, Flume, Paramore, and Lil Nas X.