Bob Saget Tribute Gets Premiere Date By Netflix

Netflix has announced a June 10 premiere date for A Tribute To Bob Saget, a celebration of the comedian and actor’s life in comedy with his friends and family. The date was unveiled as part of the Netflix Is A Joke festival.

The event was filmed at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood following Saget’s January 9 death.

It featured a slew of big names, including his Full House co-star John Stamos, along with Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Jeff Ross, John Mayer, and more.

Netflix also released premiere dates for several other upcoming specials, including Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory, Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends and Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live, among others.

See the full list of dates and descriptions below.

May 19 – The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up, an evening to celebrate some of the greatest stand-ups of all time who are no longer with us. John Mulaney honors Robin Williams, Dave Chappelle honors Richard Pryor, Chelsea Handler honors Joan Rivers and Jon Stewart honors George Carlin.

June 6 – Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill, a showcase featuring stand-ups curated by Burr.

June 7 and 12 – That’s My Time with David Letterman, each of the six episodes spotlights one comedian, including a 5-minute stand-up set and conversation with Letterman.

June 9 – Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration, the largest-ever gathering of LGBTQ+ comics.

June 10 – A Tribute to Bob Saget, a celebration of Bob’s life in comedy with his friends and family.

June 11 – Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory, a showcase featuring stand-ups curated by Schumer.

June 13 – Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends, a multi-comic special hosted and curated by Davidson.

June 14 – Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda introduce an all-female lineup of comedians.

June 16 – Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special , original comedy from Snoop, along with sets from legendary black comedians performing at the festival.

June 23 – Best of the Festival, highlights from throughout the 11-day event.