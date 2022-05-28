Bo Hopkins Dies: Veteran Actor In ‘The Wild Bunch’ And ‘American Graffiti’ Was 80

Bo Hopkins, who appeared in such memorable films as The Wild Bunch (1969), The Getaway (1972), American Graffiti (1973), The Man Who Loved Cat Dancing (1973), Posse (1975), and Midnight Express (1978), has died at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys. He was 80 and had a heart attack.
Born William Hopkins in 1942 in Greenville, South Carolina, Hopkins appeared in more than 100 film and television roles in a career that spanned more than five decades.
He picked up the nickname “Bo” thanks to a character of the same name he played in Bus Stop, his first off-Broadway play.
Hopkins television appearances included The Phyllis Diller Show, The Virginian, Gunsmoke, The Wild Wild West and The Andy Griffith Show. His first shot at a regularly scheduled TV series came in 1973 in medical drama Doc Elliott, which lasted one season.
Hopkins is survived by his wife Sian and son Matthew.
