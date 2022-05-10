‘BMF’: Mo’Nique Joins Season 2 Of Starz Drama

Academy Award-winning actress and comedian Mo’Nique has joined the Season 2 cast of the Starz drama BMF in a recurring role.

Mo’Nique will portray the character Goldie, a sophisticated Atlanta strip club owner with swagger and street smarts. She forms an alliance with the Flenory brothers which will help fuel their migration from Detroit to Atlanta. A fierce protector of her dancers and the people in her world, Goldie isn’t afraid to take care of business, no matter what the cost.

BMF is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country.

Returning cast includes Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., the son of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory; Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Myles Truitt, La La Anthony, and Steve Harris. Snoop Dogg, Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight, Wood Harris, and Serayah recur in the series alongside newcomers Kelly Hu, Christine Horn, and Leslie Jones.

The series is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power franchise) and writer/executive producer and Detroit native Randy Huggins (Star). Heather Zuhlke joins as an executive producer on Season 2 with Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements who are both set to return to executive produce. BMF is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television for Starz.