‘Blockbuster’: First-Look At Randall Park & Melissa Fumero In Netflix Video Store Comedy — Photo

Netflix has released a first-look photo of Randall Park and Melissa Fumero on the set of Blockbuster, its upcoming single-camera video store comedy series from Universal Television. See the photo below.

Park and Fumero star in the ensemble comedy that takes place in the last Blockbuster Video in America. It explores what it takes – and more specifically who it takes – for a small business to succeed against all odds.

Cast also includes Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur, Olga Merediz, JB Smoove and Kamaia Fairburn.

The photo was released as part of the Netflix Is A Joke festival. Later tonight, Park, Fumero, Smoove and Alvarez will be competing against each other in a Movie Trivia Happy Hour event out of the festival.

The series is created by Vanessa Ramos, with David Caspe and Jackie Clarke also serving as writers/executive producers. John Davis and John Fox executive produce for Davis Entertainment. Payman Benz will direct and co-executive produce four episodes, including the pilot. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.