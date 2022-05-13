Blake Shelton & Carson Daly Bar Competition, Bobby Bones Social Experiment & Alaska Survival Romp Lead USA Network Slate

USA Network has ordered a slew of series including a bar competition series from Blake Shelton and Carson Daly, a social experiment fronted by former American Idol mentor Bobby Bones and an Alaska-set survival competition from the producers of Deadliest Catch.

Barmageddon sees Shelton and Daly head to Nashville to open the doors to Blake’s bar Ole Red. With Daly behind the bar and Shelton taking the stage with his house band for live music sing-alongs in front of a crowd, the series sees celebrity friends go head-to-head in a series of bar games with a fun twist, including Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, Sharts aka Shelton Darts. It is hosted by WWE star Nikki Bella.

The series is produced by White Label Productions and JLP Pictures with Blake Shelton, Carson Daly, Lee Metzger, and White Label’s Chris Wagner serving as executive producers.

Snake in the Grass is hosted by Bones. It is a social experiment that will see four strangers who are dropped into the wild with a chance to win $100,000. In order to win, the team must figure out which one of them is the Snake – a saboteur who is secretly undermining the group every step of the way.

It is produced by Renegade 83 with David Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe, Craig Armstrong, Mike Espinosa and Sam Hargrave serving as executive producers.

The Chain: Alaska, which comes from Deadliest Catch producer Original Productions, is an outdoor competition series that sees adventure racers and survival experts clash in high-stakes challenges while navigating through some of the most remote islands in the world. Teams must battle through every element Mother Nature throws at them, and each other, to claim a $500,000 prize.

Jeff Hasler, Brian Lovett, Ernie Avila serving as executive producers and Daniel Soiseth serving as executive producer and showrunner.

Also in Alaska, Winter Watchman follows four pairs of amateur survivalists become real winter watchman, who defend properties against man, beast and the elements in remote wilds as businesses such as canneries and hunting lodges shut down for the season. They’ll be brought in to see if they can survive the harshest winter of their lives while protecting four respective lodges in the far reaches of Alaska. Can each duo make it to the spring thaw and collect a cash bonus? Or will extreme weather, isolation and fear of man-eating bears compel them to tap out?

It is produced by Nomadica Films with Dan Bree, Jared McGilliard, John Collin, Dave Clawson and Kurt Tondorf serving as executive producers.

Finally, Rust Hunters is an occu-soap following the Lingleys multigenerational family business as they pick, renovate and flip old vehicles and antiques in the backwoods of New Hampshire. In each episode this family of mechanics restore iconic vintage motors and transform abandoned rust buckets into jaw dropping, must-have machines.

It is produced by Double Act with Alastair Cook and Rob Davis serving as executive producers.

These new titles join the likes of Chucky, Miz & Mrs, Chrisley Knows Best, Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane and Nascar series Race for the Champions.