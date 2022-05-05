Blake Shelton & Carson Daly Team For Celebrity Game Show ‘Barmageddon’ For USA Network

Blake Shelton and Carson Daly are heading to Blake’s bar for a new celebrity game show. The longtime friends have teamed to star in and executive produce Barmageddon for USA Network, with Nikki Bella as host.

The show will take place at Shelton’s Nashville bar Ole Red, with Daly behind the bar and Shelton taking the stage with his house band for live music sing-alongs. Led by WWE Hall of Famer Bella, celebrity friends will go head-to-head in a series of classic bar games with a fun twist, including Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, Sharts (“Shelton Darts”) and more.

Per the official description: In each episode, two celebrities will play a unique set of five games in the bar to win a much-needed prize for a viral Internet sensation each has chosen to support. Plucked from obscurity following their epic misadventures on the Internet, these now-infamous stars find themselves at Ole Red hoping to be redeemed. The competition heats up when the losing rival of each round has a chance to even the score by spinning the Wheel of Redemption, a risky move with hilarious consequences. Shelton and Daly will offer words of encouragement – and heckling, of course – to their celebrity friends. On occasion, they might even step in to show off their skills and play a game or two. Ultimately, the winning team takes home a prize while the losing celebrity must accept the shame of defeat. But this is Barmageddon – even if they did not win, at least they had a ton of fun trying.

“Nashville is known for great music and hospitality, which makes it the perfect setting,” Shelton said. “I’m excited about Barmageddon and can’t wait for friends, old and new, to join my buddy Carson and me for some drinks, music and high-spirited fun at Ole Red.”

Barmageddon is produced by White Label Productions and JLP Pictures for USA with Shelton, Daly, Lee Metzger, and White Label’s Chris Wagner serving as executive producers.

“Blake, Lee and I wanted to create a show where the audience can feel like they’re hanging out with us at Ole Red in Nashville, having a drink and cheering on friends as they compete in the ultimate test of athleticism and endurance – bar games!” added Daly.