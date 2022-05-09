‘Black Widow Murders’ & ‘The First Mindhunter’ Among Oxygen’s Latest Slate

NBCUniversal cable network Oxygen has ordered a slew of new true-crime programming and renewed a raft of series as part of its latest programming slate.

The network is launching five new series in the last quarter of the year and has renewed nine series.

New series include: Black Widow Murders, The First Mindhunter (w/t), Manifesto of a Serial Killer, Serial Killter Capital: Baton Rouge (w/t) and Sleeping with Death.

Shows renewed include: Living with a Serial Killer, Dick Wolf’s Cold Justice, 911 Crisis Center, Floribama Murders, Accident, Suicide or Murder, The Real Murders of Atlanta, Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins, New York Homicide and The Real Murders of Orange County.

New Slate:

Black Widow Murders (Fall 2022)

Black Widow Murders features stories of diabolical women who turn society’s assumptions about the “fairer sex” upside down – luring their victims into gruesome deaths for wealth, lust or power. Whether it’s a career con artist, serial divorcee or homemaker leading a secret double life, these cases offer seductive power fantasies where women take control in the most violent way imaginable. They won’t stop until investigators finally bring them to justice. Produced by Catalina Content and Lark Productions.

The First Mindhunter (Winter 2022)

This event series unboxes the lost life’s work of the enigmatic Dr. Carlisle and his hundreds of hours of never-before-heard recorded interviews with the likes of Ted Bundy, Arthur Gary Bishop, Hi-Fi Killers and Manny Cortez. Each episode will zero in on the twisted thoughts of a killer and the chilling insights Dr. Carlisle pulled from their minds. Dr. Carlisle’s inner circle will work with detectives, using his recordings and research to bring to light new clues in these notorious cases. It is produced by Ample Entertainment and Motiv8 Media.

Manifesto of a Serial Killer (2022)

One woman’s heartache and determination to find her missing brother leads to the stunning discovery of one of the most chilling serial killer cases in history. In a riveting character-led narrative full of unimaginable twists and turns normally reserved for fiction, detectives discover two depraved men who killed at least 25 people in pursuit of their macabre sexual fantasy to enslave young women at a remote cabin in the woods, and who documented their horrifying crimes. All these years later, mystery still swirls around the facts of this case and the possible involvement of a third person, whose story the show will seek to uncover. It is produced by Bungalow Media + Entertainment.

Serial Killer Capital: Baton Rouge (Fall 2022)

From 1994-2004, more than 36 women are brutally murdered in Baton Rouge, La. With more than 26,000 leads and a dozen false arrests, investigators struggle for more than a decade until the evidence finally shows there have been three different murderers stalking the bayou at the same time. Produced by Jupiter Entertainment.

Sleeping with Death (Fall 2022)

Sleeping with Death recounts some of the most bizarre and crazy murders in which someone wakes up to a dead body. Although the night before brought calmness and ease, the morning can sometimes bring panic, deception and blood. Was it the person sharing a home with the victim? Or was there a mysterious visitor in the middle of the night? With access to lead investigators, key witnesses and those closest to the victim, the series will uncover the secrets and truth behind each twisted murder. Sleeping with Death is produced by Texas Crew Productions.