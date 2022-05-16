‘Black Mirror’ Returning To Netflix For Sixth Season

Black Mirror is returning to Netflix for a sixth season, Deadline has confirmed.

Charlie Brooker’s dystopian show has been one of the streamer’s landmarks since being picked up from Channel 4 after series two, setting the bar for high quality and innovative thinking.

The sixth season will likely follow the same pattern as the fifth, which reduced the number of episodes down to three but extended them to feature film length, a source confirmed.

Season five was preceded by innovative playalong feature Bandersnatch and was comprised of three episodes: Striking Vipers with Anthony Mackie and Yahya Abdul-Matteen II, Smithereens with Sherlock star Andrew Scott and Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too, which starred Miley Cyrus as a popstar.

Black Mirror is now produced by Brooker and Annabel Jones’ indie Broke & Bones, which has investment and a deal with Netflix. It was previously produced by the pair’s Banijay-backed shingle House of Tomorrow and Banijay continues to hold onto the rights. Since launch, Broke & Bones has produced the likes of Attack of the Hollywood Cliches with Rob Lowe and mockumentary specials Death to 2020 and Death to 2021, which feature a wealth of A-listers.

Variety was first to report the Black Mirror news.