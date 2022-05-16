‘Big Sky’: Reba McEntire Joins Season 3 Of ABC Drama As Series Regular

Reba McEntire has joined David E. Kelley’s ABC drama Big Sky as a series regular for the upcoming third season.

McEntire will play Sunny Brick, the mercurial matriarch of the Brick Family, a successful backcountry outfitter with a secret history of missing customers.

McEntire will join new series regular cast members Jensen Ackles, who guest-stars in the upcoming Season 2 finale and will continue his role as Beau Arlen in Season 3, and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who recurred as Tonya in Season 2 and was promoted to series regular for the upcoming season.

Big Sky, based on the books by C.J. Box, follows private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and her former partner, Undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), as they investigate local crimes, taking on drug syndicates, notorious kidnappers, crime dynasties and more along the way.

In season two, Dewell (Bunbury) and Hoyt (Winnick) reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, and they soon discover that the case might not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers.

Cast also includes Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally and Anja Savcic.

Big Sky is produced by 20th Television and A+E Studios. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner, executive producing alongside creator Kelley.

Country Music Hall of Famer McEntire has won 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, 9 People’s Choice Awards, 6 CMA Awards, 3 Grammy Awards, a GMA Dove Award and was a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient. As an actress/producer, McEntire has 11 movie credits to her name, most recently in Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar. On the television side, she starred in and executive produced the six-season eponymous CW/WB sitcom Reba and Malibu Country on ABC. She recently recurred on Young Sheldon and Baby Daddy and guest-starred on Last Man Standing. In 2020, McEntire launched her first Spotify original podcast, Living & Learning with Reba McEntire, featuring guests including Dolly Parton, Lady A, Trisha Yearwood, Leslie Jordan, Kristin Chenoweth, Jane Fonda among others. McEntire is repped by WME, Maverick and Jackoway Tyerman.