BET+ Signs UK & South African Action Thriller ‘Stolen’ Franchise By Ida Rose & ANT Media

This UK & South African co-production with Ida Rose & ANTS Media stars team up for action thriller film Stolen directed by Sheridan De Myer. Shantelle Rochester will serve as producer along with Uzanenkosi Mahlangu. Stolen is the first installment of what is set to be an action thriller movie franchise with BET+.

Stolen stars Christine Adams, Luka Peros, Jimmy Jean Louis, Michael Landes, Alba Amira and introducing Shantelle Rochester, the story follows Seline who must use her military skills to unearth the truth of her daughter’s disappearance in South Africa as she is thrown into a world of chaos and organ trafficking.

Stolen received a grant through the International Co-production strand of the UK Global Screen Fund, financed by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and administered by the BFI. Ida Rose has also received support through the International Business Development strand of the UK Global Screen Fund. Ida Rose, CEO Shantelle Rochester is also a breakthrough leadership and Inside Pictures 2022 participant and is the only person to date to be awarded both BFI awards in the same year.

Ida Rose CEO Shantelle Rochester says “This film is a perfect fit for Ida Rose and will begin to move genre independent films to another level as there needs to be more from the UK and Africa. Being able to create diverse content is a pleasure and I am delighted that all companies involved supported us.”

Denitsa Yordanova, BFI Head of the UK Global Screen Fund, said: “It is fantastic to see Ida Rose securing new global partnerships and striking an international distribution deal with Big Media on these three scripted projects. The UK Global Screen Fund is proud to support independent companies with international ambitions, including backing for international co-productions with strong export potential. I look forward to following Stolen on its journey into the marketplace as it reaches new audiences around the world.”

The deal was brokered by Executive, Emma Sparks & Danny Wilk, President at Big Media, and Marvin Neil, Vice President, Content Programming & Strategy at BET+ along with Karl Hilbrick from Infilmpact who helped Ida Rose facilitate the deal.

Big Media President Danny Wilk said “This relationship combines each company’s strengths and this move into scripted is something we’ve been working on for some time. It’s a great way to kick off 2022.”

US Associate Producers Steven Adams & Dan Sheldon of Alta Global Media came on board to package the project.

Ida Rose continues to develop it’s in-house slate of diverse films with Sheridan de Myers at Running Films combining their slate of action, Comedy and drama adding series’ to their roster.

BET+ original Stolen goes into pre-production in June 2022.