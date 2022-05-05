BET Awards Sets 2022 Airdate With Taraji P. Henson Returning To Host

The BET Awards will return for its 2022 edition on June 26 with Taraji P. Henson back to host the annual ceremony celebrating Black excellence in music, film, TV and sports at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The awards returned to a live event last year after going virtual in 2020 iteration, with Henson leading a show that drew 2.4 million viewers across then-ViacomCBS networks including BET Her, MTV, Logo and VH1 via simulcast.

With the ceremony itself, The Countdown to BET Awards preshow and DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic: BET Awards Edition after-party, BET alone scored 4.6M viewers across its eight hours of coverage.

This year’s show, which will air live on BET at 8 p.m. ET/PT, will be overseen by Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, with Jamal Noisette, VP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy a co-executive producer for BET. Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay are executive producers.

“I am honored to return as the host of the BET Awards and share the stage with so many powerful and prolific artists; you can even say it is the ‘empire’ of Black Excellence,” said Henson on Thursday. “Working with amazing partners like Scott and Connie at BET and Jesse Collins Entertainment is a creative’s dream. I can’t wait to celebrate Black music, entertainment, and culture with our viewers on what will be one unforgettable night.”

“Taraji P. Henson is the personification of Black excellence, and we are excited to collaborate with the phenomenal multi-talented stage and screen actress to host the ultimate celebration of Black culture again this year,” said Orlando. “For over two decades, the BET Awards has been home to Black brilliance, talent, and creativity, providing unforgettable cultural moments, and we look forward to raising the bar for BET Awards 2022.”