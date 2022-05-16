Bento Box Original Animated Movies ‘Pastacolypse,’ Millenial Hunter’ & ‘Big Bruh’ Set At Tubi – Upfronts

Fox will continue to build its Bento Box Entertainment portfolio with three animated movies exclusive to Tubi, its ad-supported streaming service.

Revealed as part of the network’s Upfronts presentation on Monday, Fox shared that Bento Box’s Pastacolypse, Millenial Hunter and Big Bruh will come to Tubi during the upcoming season. The trio of original movies will add to the handful of Bento Box titles already under Fox, including Bob’s Burgers, Duncanville, The Great North and Housebroken – a number of which will return for the broadcaster’s 2022-2023 season.

The first of the original animated movie trio for Tubi is Pastacolypse from Aqua Teen Hunger Force co-creator Matthew Maiellaro. Pastacolypse is a father-daughter survivalist horror comedy, cooked up from the most ludicrous premise on Earth: a billionaire celebrity chef seeks revenge on all mankind when a global ban on gluten destroys his life. In the process, Alfredo Manicotti is disfigured into a hideous creature, half-man, half-macaroni, and leads a pasta uprising that threatens all of humanity. It’s up to his spoiled heiress daughter, the angel-haired Emma, to make the ultimate sacrifice and save the world from the impending pastacolypse.

Millenial Hunter comes from comedian and actor Sam Taggart and is an action-comedy that centers around a flawed hero with a thirst for righteous revenge against his enemies: Millennials.

Lastly, Big Bruh hails from writer, stand-up comic and Duncanville co-producer Jerron Horton. Big Bruh is described as “a satirical comedy about a famous, undefeated boxer who is as ignorant as he is materialistic, struggling to find common ground with the bratty kid with high morals he’s paired with through the Big Bruh program.”

All three animated films will be produced by Bento Box Entertainment.