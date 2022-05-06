Ben Feldman, Missi Pyle & More Round Out Cast Of Netflix’s Romance ‘A Tourist’s Guide To Love’

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Ben Feldman (Superstore), Missi Pyle (Y: The Last Man), Jacqueline Correa (Graduate), Nondumiso Tembe (Six), Morgan Lynee Dudley (The Prom), Andrew Barth Feldman (High School Musical: The Musical – The Series), Glynn Sweet (Rosamunde Pilcher) and Alexa Povah (The King’s Man) will round out the cast of Netflix’s romance A Tourist’s Guide to Love, joining an ensemble that also includes Rachael Leigh Cook, Scott Ly, Thanh Truc and Le Thien, as previously announced.

In the film from director Steven Tsuchida (In the Dark), a travel executive goes through an unexpected breakup, then accepting an assignment to go undercover and learn about the tourist industry in Vietnam. Along the way she finds adventure and romance with her Vietnamese expat tour guide when they decide to reroute the tour bus in order to explore life and love off the beaten path.

Cook and Muse Entertainment’s Joel S. Rice are producing the pic penned by Eirene Donohue, with Jim Head exec producing for Head First Productions, alongside Lydia Storie for Muse Entertainment. Galen Fletcher is co-producing for Radius Squared Media Group, with CreaTV’s Irene Trinh serving as line producer, and Dustin Nguyen serving as Vietnamese consulting producer. Production began in Vietnam in April.

Feldman is represented by UTA, Impression Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller; Pyle by UTA, AFA Prime Talent Media and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum; Correa by Phoenix Artists, Inc; Tembe by SMS Talent, Endorse Management Group and attorney Mark S. Temple; Dudley by A3 Artists Agency and CMA Entertainment; Feldman by A3 Artists Agency; and Sweet by Mia Thomson Associates.