Ben Falcone Becomes Awkward Angel In ‘God’s Favorite Idiot’ For Netflix; Melissa McCarthy & Leslie Bibb Co-Star – Watch Trailer

A higher power is calling upon Ben Falcone to do some good in God’s Favorite Idiot, the latest comedy from the actor-creator and Melissa McCarthy that drops June 15 on Netflix. The streamer has unveiled the first trailer for the series (see above).

Here’s the logline for the comedy: “Clark Thompson (Falcone) is a mid-level tech support employee, who takes saunas with his dad, Gene (Kevin Dunn), pines after his co-worker Amily (McCarthy), and loves his cats. When he starts to glow, he begins to realize this isn’t an average day at the office and God has bigger plans for him. Clark can’t save mankind by himself, he must gather his flock of mismatched co-workers, his longtime crush Amily and angelic allies to outwit Satan herself (Leslie Bibb). Together, they’re just a bunch of average humans coming together for the greater good because, after all, you can’t save the world alone.”

Netflix ordered eight, 30-minute episodes of the comedy that’s EP’ed by Falcone and McCarthy and directed and EP’ed by Michael McDonald. The cast also includes Usman Ally, Steve Mallory, Chris Sandiford and Ana Scotney and Yanic Truesdale.