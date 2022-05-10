‘Bel-Air’ Star Jabari Banks Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Bel-Air breakout star Jabari Banks has signed with WME.

Banks made his acting debut in the Peacock series, a dramatic retelling

of the 1990’s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, in the lead role of Will Smith.

Series co-showrunner Rasheed Newson sang Banks’ praises at Deadline’s Contenders Television event last month.

“If I can brag on Jabari for a quick second here: There’s what you see on screen and that’s talent and that’s great but that’s not the entire job,” Newson said. “You’re No. 1 on the call sheet and you have to show up at 5 o’clock in the morning day in and day out. You have to pace yourself through a lot of pages and a lot of work—and you have to do it during a pandemic. You have to be spot-on every day and that’s a lot. He didn’t have a lot of professional experience when he started which kept me up at night as we were trying to decide to give him the job but it was a very good gamble which paid off tremendously.”

Bel-Air is the platform’s most-streamed original series, reaching eight million accounts to date. The series is slated to return with Season 2 in 2023.

Banks is also a songwriter, singer, and rapper who is currently working on new music. He also plays basketball, football, and baseball.

He continues to be represented by Craig Dorfman and Miguel Melendez at Three Six Zero and Granderson Des Rochers.