Bash Naran Joins WME As Scripted Television Agent

EXCLUSIVE: Bash Naran, a literary manager and producer at Writ Large, is leaving the company to become an agent in the Scripted Television department of WME. He will be based in the agency’s Beverly Hills office.

During his more than three and a half years at Writ Large, Naran represented writers, directors and producers with a focus on diverse, underrepresented and international creators with unique, multicultural perspectives. Several of his clients are expected to follow him.

Prior to his time at Writ Large, Naran was a literary manager at Jeremy Platt’s Plattform for two and a half years. Over the length of his career as a manager, Naran has worked with such clients as Oscar & Emmy-nominated and DGA award-winning Smriti Mundhra (Indian Matchmaking, St. Louis Superman), Ali Selim (Marvel’s Secret Invasion), Matthew Chauncey (Marvel’s What If…?), David Coggeshall (Paramount’s Orphan: First Kill, Warner Bros.’ Thundercats), Des Moran (Peacock’s Queer As Folk) and Anna Klassen (When Lightning Strikes, Netflix’s Dorothy & Alice).

“Bash is a terrific representative, colleague and friend! He and his singing will be truly missed, but we are excited to continue to support him in the next stage of his career,” the Writ Large partners said in a statement.

Naran started his entertainment career at CAA in the Entertainment Marketing group, where he aided with clients including Canada Goose, Chipotle, General Motors and Fender Guitars, among others. Before that, Naran was the Chief Marketing Officer of New York-based Doucce Cosmetics.

Naran is a co-founder of The Salon, a forum for South Asian artists and executives in entertainment to connect and collaborate, share resources, facilitate mentorship and drive public advocacy. Co-Founded by Nik Dodani and Vinny Chhibber, the organization launched a mentorship program for developing creatives and executives in the diaspora with the help of Rishi Rajani (CEO, Hillman Grad) and Reena Singh (EVP, Disney Branded Television).