‘Barry’ Scores Season 4 Renewal At HBO

HBO has renewed Barry for a fourth season, it was revealed on Thursday. Production will begin in Los Angeles in June, with series star Bill Hader directing all 8 episodes. Hader co-created Barry alongside Alec Berg.

Season 3 of the acclaimed series is currently airing weekly on HBO and HBO Max with the finale set for June 12.

“Bill, Alec, and the entire cast and crew delivered an exquisite third season of Barry, it’s a masterful blend of laughs and suspense,” said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president, HBO Programming. “I’m so happy to announce that we are picking up the fourth season.”

Barry follows the misadventures of the titular character, a hired assassin who dreams of becoming an actor. The more he tries to move away from L.A.’s seedy underbelly the deeper it consumes him—and affects everyone around him.

In Season 3, Barry is fully committed to untangling himself from the murder business to follow his passion to act full time. But that proves to be a job in and of itself because he knows too much.

Cast also includes Henry Winkler, Stephen Root, Michael Irby, Anthony Carrigan, and Sarah Burns.

The first two seasons of the dark comedy received a total of 30 Emmy nominations and 6 Emmys including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Hader; Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Winkler; Outstanding Sound Editing For a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation; and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation.

Season 3 executive producers also include Hader, Berg, Aida Rodgers, and Liz Sarnoff; produced by Julie Camino.