BAFTA TV Awards: ‘Succession’ Star Matthew Macfadyen Wins Best Supporting Actor

Succession star Matthew Macfadyen has won Best Supporting Actor at the BAFTA TV Awards.

The Brit beat two It’s A Sin actors (Callum Scott Howells and Omari Douglas), along with Stephen Graham for Time and Nonso Anozie for Netflix’s Sweet Tooth.

Succession creator Jesse Armstrong collected the award on Macfadyen’s behalf, having earlier lost out in Best International to Amazon Prime Video’s The Underground Railroad.

Macfadyen plays the hilarious Tom Wambsgans in Succession, Sky and HBO’s mega-hit. His performance in season three was lauded as the ‘village idiot’-style character gained a mean streak.

Armstrong read out congratulations from his co-stars Sarah Snook and Nicholas Braun.