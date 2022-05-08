BAFTA TV Awards: ‘Stath Lets Flats’ Star Jamie Demetriou Beats New Doctor Who Star Ncuti Gatwa To Best Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

Channel 4’s Stath Lets Flats star Jamie Demetriou has beaten new Doctor Who lead Ncuti Gatwa to Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme at the BAFTA TV Awards.

Gatwa was unveiled as Jodie Whittaker’s replacement in the BBC’s Doctor Who earlier this afternoon but he failed to scoop the BAFTA for his performance in season three of Sex Education.

The other nominees were Brassic’s Joseph Gilgun, Bloods’ Samson Kayo, Steve Coogan for his performance in BBC comedy This Time With Alan Partridge and Jerk’s Tim Renkow.

The hilarious London-set lettings agency comedy Stath Lets Flats is created by Demetriou and stars his sister Natasia Demetriou. It is currently being pitched in the U.S and won BAFTAs in 2020 for Best Scripted Comedy and Best Male Comedy Performance.

Demetriou used his speech to praise Channel 4 for giving him the opportunity. “I would never have done this without you,” he added.