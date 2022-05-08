BAFTA TV Awards: Sharon Horgan & James McAvoy-Starring ‘Together’ Beats Jack Thorne’s ‘Help’ To Single Drama

The James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan-starring single BBC drama Together has won the BAFTA TV Awards for Best Single Drama.

The show beat off competition from Jack Thorne’s Help for Channel 4, along with Sky Arts’ Death of England: Face to Face and Channel 4’s I Am Victoria.

The one-off film from Shoebox Films, Sonia Friedman Productions and BBC Film followed a family through the Covid pandemic, taking a first-person camera approach.

Collecting the awards, the execs read out a statement from the UK campaign group lobbying for an inquiry into Coronavirus.

“The government’s response has gone from strange to careless to negligent – our loved ones lives treated as collateral damage,” they said. “The government was too busy partying to spare us a thought, even daring to tell us they were too busy to meet with us. We will never know how many of our loved ones lives could have been saved and we will never know how many others could have been spared this heartbreak or pain.”

They said two years on from the beginning of the pandemic there is still no formal inquiry.